iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Purchased by Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc.

Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 113,060 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,576 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF accounts for approximately 2.1% of Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $12,270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NWK Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 50.5% in the 4th quarter. NWK Group Inc. now owns 301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, First Financialcorp IN increased its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 162.4% in the 4th quarter. First Financialcorp IN now owns 391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter.

IJR opened at $109.51 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $108.93 and a 200-day moving average of $92.74. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 1-year low of $54.70 and a 1-year high of $115.20.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

