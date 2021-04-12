iShares US Consumer Goods ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK) Shares Sold by First Citizens Financial Corp

First Citizens Financial Corp cut its position in shares of iShares US Consumer Goods ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,979 shares of the company’s stock after selling 702 shares during the quarter. iShares US Consumer Goods ETF accounts for 1.9% of First Citizens Financial Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. First Citizens Financial Corp owned about 0.33% of iShares US Consumer Goods ETF worth $2,297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IYK. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares US Consumer Goods ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of iShares US Consumer Goods ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares US Consumer Goods ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares US Consumer Goods ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $154,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares US Consumer Goods ETF by 134.1% during the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345 shares in the last quarter.

IYK opened at $179.70 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $174.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $166.89. iShares US Consumer Goods ETF has a fifty-two week low of $114.27 and a fifty-two week high of $182.13.

iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S .Consumer Goods Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of United States consumer goods stocks, as represented by the Dow Jones United States Consumer Goods Index.

