iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) Stock Position Lowered by First Citizens Financial Corp

First Citizens Financial Corp reduced its holdings in shares of iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) by 6.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,968 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,804 shares during the quarter. iShares US Technology ETF comprises 6.6% of First Citizens Financial Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. First Citizens Financial Corp owned about 0.12% of iShares US Technology ETF worth $8,066,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 294.7% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 592 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC purchased a new stake in iShares US Technology ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,183,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares US Technology ETF by 299.2% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 28,336 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,411,000 after purchasing an additional 21,238 shares in the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC lifted its stake in iShares US Technology ETF by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 20,872 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,776,000 after purchasing an additional 15,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. lifted its stake in iShares US Technology ETF by 298.2% in the 4th quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 21,228 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,806,000 after purchasing an additional 15,897 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IYW opened at $93.96 on Monday. iShares US Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $53.13 and a 1 year high of $93.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.21.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

