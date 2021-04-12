iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) Stock Position Trimmed by First Citizens Financial Corp

First Citizens Financial Corp lessened its stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 91,968 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,804 shares during the period. iShares US Technology ETF makes up approximately 6.6% of First Citizens Financial Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. First Citizens Financial Corp owned approximately 0.12% of iShares US Technology ETF worth $8,066,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IYW. PrairieView Partners LLC grew its position in iShares US Technology ETF by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 288 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. grew its position in iShares US Technology ETF by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC grew its position in iShares US Technology ETF by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares US Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its position in iShares US Technology ETF by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares US Technology ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares US Technology ETF stock opened at $93.96 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $87.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.21. iShares US Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $53.13 and a 52 week high of $93.99.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

Further Reading: Fiduciary

Receive News & Ratings for iShares US Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares US Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.