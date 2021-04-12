iShares US Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU) Shares Acquired by First Citizens Financial Corp

First Citizens Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares US Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU) by 14.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,833 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,919 shares during the quarter. iShares US Utilities ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of First Citizens Financial Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. First Citizens Financial Corp owned 0.15% of iShares US Utilities ETF worth $1,180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares US Utilities ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of iShares US Utilities ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC grew its position in shares of iShares US Utilities ETF by 82.4% during the fourth quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of iShares US Utilities ETF by 94.4% during the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in shares of iShares US Utilities ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares US Utilities ETF alerts:

Shares of IDU opened at $80.41 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $76.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.41. iShares US Utilities ETF has a 52-week low of $66.67 and a 52-week high of $82.92.

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Utilities Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the utilities sector of the United States equity market.

Read More: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Receive News & Ratings for iShares US Utilities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares US Utilities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.