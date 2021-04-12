Italo (XTA) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $1,060.00

Italo (CURRENCY:XTA) traded up 51% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 12th. During the last week, Italo has traded 53.1% higher against the dollar. Italo has a total market capitalization of $32,103.74 and $1,060.00 worth of Italo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Italo coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00002411 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001664 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.84 or 0.00067958 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $169.34 or 0.00281795 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00004915 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $426.51 or 0.00709749 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60,175.00 or 1.00137347 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 24.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $597.69 or 0.00994614 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.20 or 0.00020299 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Italo Coin Profile

Italo’s total supply is 27,794,039 coins and its circulating supply is 17,794,039 coins. Italo’s official Twitter account is @italocoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Italo’s official website is italo.network . The Reddit community for Italo is /r/ITALOCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Italo

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Italo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Italo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Italo using one of the exchanges listed above.

