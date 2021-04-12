J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.46 Billion

Brokerages forecast that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) will announce sales of $2.46 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for J.B. Hunt Transport Services’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.56 billion and the lowest is $2.36 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services posted sales of $2.28 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, April 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will report full-year sales of $10.77 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $10.59 billion to $10.89 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $11.60 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.19 billion to $11.95 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow J.B. Hunt Transport Services.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The transportation company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.57 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 5.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.35 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on JBHT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $139.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $167.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. J.B. Hunt Transport Services currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.71.

NASDAQ:JBHT opened at $169.51 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $17.92 billion, a PE ratio of 36.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $158.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.87. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a 12-month low of $94.38 and a 12-month high of $173.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th were given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. This is a boost from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s payout ratio is 22.90%.

In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.79, for a total transaction of $220,185.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 952 shares in the company, valued at approximately $139,744.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman James K. Thompson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.87, for a total value of $754,350.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 35,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,286,183.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,500 shares of company stock worth $8,970,035 in the last 90 days. 3.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JBHT. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 3,194.0% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,074,806 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $283,523,000 after purchasing an additional 2,011,819 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $115,967,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $115,185,000. Premier Fund Managers Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,901,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 935,718 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $127,866,000 after acquiring an additional 167,111 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.25% of the company’s stock.

About J.B. Hunt Transport Services

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation and delivery services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

