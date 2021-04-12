J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) Price Target Raised to $160.00

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares from $150.00 to $160.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Susquehanna Bancshares’ target price suggests a potential downside of 6.00% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Susquehanna cut J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $152.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Bank of America raised J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $151.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $155.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.19.

Shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $170.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 643,624. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $158.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $141.87. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a 12-month low of $94.38 and a 12-month high of $173.04. The company has a market cap of $17.99 billion, a PE ratio of 36.56, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The transportation company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.14. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 5.31%. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, Chairman James K. Thompson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.87, for a total transaction of $754,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 35,038 shares in the company, valued at $5,286,183.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Earl Wayne Garrison sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.91, for a total value of $7,995,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,291,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,540,235.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,500 shares of company stock valued at $8,970,035 in the last quarter. 3.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JBHT. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,287,808 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $859,229,000 after purchasing an additional 151,703 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 3,194.0% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,074,806 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $283,523,000 after purchasing an additional 2,011,819 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,607,468 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $219,660,000 after purchasing an additional 10,312 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 935,718 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $127,866,000 after purchasing an additional 167,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the fourth quarter worth $115,967,000. Institutional investors own 69.25% of the company’s stock.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation and delivery services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

