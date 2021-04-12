J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) Price Target Raised to $160.00

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares from $150.00 to $160.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Susquehanna Bancshares’ target price suggests a potential downside of 6.00% from the stock’s current price.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Susquehanna cut J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $152.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Bank of America raised J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $151.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $155.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.19.
Shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $170.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 643,624. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $158.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $141.87. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a 12-month low of $94.38 and a 12-month high of $173.04. The company has a market cap of $17.99 billion, a PE ratio of 36.56, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58.
In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, Chairman James K. Thompson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.87, for a total transaction of $754,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 35,038 shares in the company, valued at $5,286,183.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Earl Wayne Garrison sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.91, for a total value of $7,995,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,291,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,540,235.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,500 shares of company stock valued at $8,970,035 in the last quarter. 3.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JBHT. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,287,808 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $859,229,000 after purchasing an additional 151,703 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 3,194.0% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,074,806 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $283,523,000 after purchasing an additional 2,011,819 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,607,468 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $219,660,000 after purchasing an additional 10,312 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 935,718 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $127,866,000 after purchasing an additional 167,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the fourth quarter worth $115,967,000. Institutional investors own 69.25% of the company’s stock.
J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile
J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation and delivery services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.
