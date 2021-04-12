Jack Hamilton Purchases 60,000 Shares of Sarama Resources Ltd (CVE:SWA) Stock

Sarama Resources Ltd (CVE:SWA) Senior Officer Jack Hamilton acquired 60,000 shares of Sarama Resources stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.22 per share, for a total transaction of C$13,200.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,992,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$438,278.50.
CVE:SWA remained flat at $C$0.22 during trading hours on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,455. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$0.25 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of C$19.82 million and a P/E ratio of -5.79. Sarama Resources Ltd has a 12-month low of C$0.15 and a 12-month high of C$0.51.
About Sarama Resources
