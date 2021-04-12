Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) Stock Holdings Lowered by Monument Capital Management

Monument Capital Management reduced its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 6.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,569 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 974 shares during the quarter. Monument Capital Management’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $2,059,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,269,252 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $205,607,000 after purchasing an additional 120,130 shares in the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP increased its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 1,021,531 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $165,478,000 after acquiring an additional 232,816 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 569,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $92,318,000 after acquiring an additional 31,953 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 437,169 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $70,817,000 after acquiring an additional 39,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 416,939 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,540,000 after acquiring an additional 26,790 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

JKHY stock opened at $155.72 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.52. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 12 month low of $141.65 and a 12 month high of $200.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $151.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $156.00.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $422.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $432.04 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.45% and a return on equity of 19.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th were given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. This is an increase from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is currently 47.67%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on JKHY shares. Evercore ISI raised shares of Jack Henry & Associates from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $133.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Compass Point raised shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.63.

About Jack Henry & Associates

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

