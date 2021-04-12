Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) Shares Purchased by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) by 44.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,700 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 6,700 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned approximately 0.10% of Jack in the Box worth $2,014,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 632.0% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 20,818 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,936,000 after purchasing an additional 17,974 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 107,933 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $10,016,000 after purchasing an additional 12,088 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Jack in the Box during the 4th quarter worth approximately $214,000. Twinbeech Capital LP increased its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 113.7% during the 4th quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP now owns 7,465 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 3,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 168.3% during the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 62,307 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,782,000 after purchasing an additional 39,088 shares in the last quarter.

Get Jack in the Box alerts:

NASDAQ:JACK opened at $114.73 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.49, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.68. Jack in the Box Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.56 and a twelve month high of $117.51.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The restaurant operator reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $338.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.51 million. Jack in the Box had a net margin of 8.79% and a negative return on equity of 12.94%. Equities research analysts forecast that Jack in the Box Inc. will post 5.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Jack in the Box’s payout ratio is 34.41%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on JACK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Jack in the Box from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $101.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Cowen raised shares of Jack in the Box from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $94.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.00.

Jack in the Box Profile

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of September 27, 2020, it operated and franchised 2,241 Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants primarily in the western and southern United States, including one in Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Featured Story: Intrinsic Value

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JACK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK).

Receive News & Ratings for Jack in the Box Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack in the Box and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.