Jakob Loven Sells 15,828 Shares of Kronos Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRON) Stock

Kronos Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRON) Director Jakob Loven sold 15,828 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.28, for a total transaction of $415,959.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Jakob Loven also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 8th, Jakob Loven sold 63,128 shares of Kronos Bio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.41, for a total transaction of $1,730,338.48.

NASDAQ KRON traded down $1.87 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $25.41. 459,979 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 182,063. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.58. Kronos Bio, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.30 and a 1 year high of $39.60.

Kronos Bio (NASDAQ:KRON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.09. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kronos Bio, Inc. will post -2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kronos Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.67.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Kronos Bio during the fourth quarter worth $82,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Kronos Bio during the fourth quarter worth $107,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in Kronos Bio during the fourth quarter worth $226,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in Kronos Bio during the fourth quarter worth $251,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Kronos Bio during the fourth quarter worth $254,000.

About Kronos Bio

Kronos Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel cancer therapeutics. The company's product engine focuses on dysregulated transcription factors and the transcriptional regulatory networks that drive oncogenic activity. Its lead product candidate is entospletinib, a selective inhibitor targeting spleen tyrosine kinase in acute myeloid leukemia patients.

