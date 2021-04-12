Jarvis+ (JAR) Trading 31.2% Higher Over Last Week

Jarvis+ (CURRENCY:JAR) traded up 32.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 12th. Over the last week, Jarvis+ has traded 31.2% higher against the US dollar. Jarvis+ has a market cap of $2.06 million and $977,413.00 worth of Jarvis+ was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Jarvis+ coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0191 or 0.00000032 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32.84 or 0.00054715 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.15 or 0.00020238 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000348 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001670 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $401.43 or 0.00668826 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.54 or 0.00087538 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.78 or 0.00036292 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.52 or 0.00042523 BTC.

About Jarvis+

Jarvis+ (CRYPTO:JAR) is a coin. Its launch date was August 8th, 2018. Jarvis+’s total supply is 600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 108,157,249 coins. The official website for Jarvis+ is www.jarvisplus.com . The Reddit community for Jarvis+ is /r/JarvisPlus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Jarvis+’s official Twitter account is @JarvisplusAI

According to CryptoCompare, “Jarvis+ is a service of conversation in any IM, webpage, or App, a personal community assistant and a decentralized platform for community data & economy.Jarvis+ uses AI technology to empower communities and connect community members, while the Blockchain project can get closer to the community and understand the community better. “

