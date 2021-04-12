Jarvis Network 24 Hour Volume Reaches $797,980.00 (JRT)

Jarvis Network (CURRENCY:JRT) traded 4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 12th. In the last week, Jarvis Network has traded 25.7% lower against the dollar. One Jarvis Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000308 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Jarvis Network has a market capitalization of $5.39 million and $797,980.00 worth of Jarvis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.10 or 0.00054842 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.04 or 0.00019952 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000353 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $416.46 or 0.00690015 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.74 or 0.00089047 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001657 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.90 or 0.00036284 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.92 or 0.00042944 BTC.

About Jarvis Network

JRT is a coin. Its launch date was April 8th, 2019. Jarvis Network’s total supply is 225,861,521 coins and its circulating supply is 29,005,880 coins. The official message board for Jarvis Network is medium.com/jarvis-edge . The official website for Jarvis Network is www.jarvis.exchange/en . Jarvis Network’s official Twitter account is @Jarvis_Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Jarvis Network is a set of protocols on Ethereum allowing anyone to become a broker by funding and maintaining liquidity pools, against which users can gain exposure to the price of any traditional or digital assets. “

Buying and Selling Jarvis Network

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jarvis Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jarvis Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Jarvis Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

