Jason Gesing Sells 40,000 Shares of eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) Stock

eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) CEO Jason Gesing sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.07, for a total value of $1,642,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,150,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,335,779.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Jason Gesing also recently made the following trade(s):

Get eXp World alerts:

On Wednesday, February 10th, Jason Gesing sold 20,000 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.10, for a total value of $3,042,000.00.

Shares of EXPI stock traded down $2.48 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $39.32. The stock had a trading volume of 71,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,140,865. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a PE ratio of 122.00 and a beta of 3.35. eXp World Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.74 and a twelve month high of $90.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $52.18 and its 200 day moving average is $40.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.17.

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). eXp World had a net margin of 1.66% and a return on equity of 32.54%. The firm had revenue of $609.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $522.27 million. eXp World’s quarterly revenue was up 122.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that eXp World Holdings, Inc. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of eXp World by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 2,245 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of eXp World by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 37,868 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,390,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of eXp World during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of eXp World by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,761 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $995,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of eXp World by 426.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 790 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. 19.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EXPI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded eXp World from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. William Blair downgraded eXp World from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded eXp World from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on eXp World from $26.50 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th.

eXp World Company Profile

eXp World Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential homeowners and homebuyers in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, South Africa, Portugal, France, Mexico, Puerto Rico, and India. The company facilitates buyers to search real-time property listings and sellers to list their properties through its Website, exprealty.com; and provides buyers and sellers with access to a network of professionals, consumer-centric agents, and brokers.

Featured Story: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Receive News & Ratings for eXp World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eXp World and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.