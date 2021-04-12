JavaScript Token Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $5.00 (JS)

JavaScript Token (CURRENCY:JS) traded 31.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 12th. One JavaScript Token coin can now be bought for $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. JavaScript Token has a total market capitalization of $7,206.48 and approximately $5.00 worth of JavaScript Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, JavaScript Token has traded 34.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get JavaScript Token alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002285 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001666 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.98 or 0.00066535 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $165.20 or 0.00274892 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00004810 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $421.26 or 0.00700980 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60,106.90 or 1.00018894 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 22.7% against the dollar and now trades at $575.99 or 0.00958451 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.88 or 0.00018101 BTC.

JavaScript Token Profile

JavaScript Token’s total supply is 7,991,996 coins. JavaScript Token’s official website is jschain.io . JavaScript Token’s official Twitter account is @js_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here

JavaScript Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JavaScript Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JavaScript Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy JavaScript Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for JavaScript Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for JavaScript Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.