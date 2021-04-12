JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) Shares Acquired by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) by 31.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 400,886 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 96,446 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.30% of JBG SMITH Properties worth $12,535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Adelante Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Adelante Capital Management LLC now owns 439,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,755,000 after acquiring an additional 5,105 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in JBG SMITH Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,221,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in JBG SMITH Properties by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,384,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,301,000 after buying an additional 11,925 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in JBG SMITH Properties by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 37,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after buying an additional 6,990 shares during the period. Finally, Allstate Corp raised its holdings in JBG SMITH Properties by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 22,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the period. 80.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other JBG SMITH Properties news, CFO Madhumita Moina Banerjee sold 5,000 shares of JBG SMITH Properties stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.69, for a total value of $163,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Steven A. Museles sold 15,000 shares of JBG SMITH Properties stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.87, for a total transaction of $493,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of JBG SMITH Properties from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th.

JBGS opened at $32.07 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 291.57, a P/E/G ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $32.27 and its 200-day moving average is $30.17. JBG SMITH Properties has a 52-week low of $22.63 and a 52-week high of $34.70. The company has a quick ratio of 6.50, a current ratio of 6.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.65). The firm had revenue of $148.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.44 million. JBG SMITH Properties had a net margin of 2.87% and a return on equity of 0.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. Equities analysts expect that JBG SMITH Properties will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JBG SMITH is an S&P 400 company that owns, operates, invests in and develops a dynamic portfolio of high-growth mixed-use properties in and around Washington, DC. Through an intense focus on placemaking, JBG SMITH cultivates vibrant, amenity-rich, walkable neighborhoods throughout the Capital region, including National Landing where it serves as the exclusive developer for Amazon's new headquarters.

