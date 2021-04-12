Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL)

The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for The Simply Good Foods in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Dickerson now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $0.30 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.27. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for The Simply Good Foods’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.27 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.26 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.33 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.39 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on SMPL. DA Davidson cut The Simply Good Foods from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on The Simply Good Foods from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on The Simply Good Foods from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut The Simply Good Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on The Simply Good Foods from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Simply Good Foods presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.71.

Shares of NASDAQ SMPL opened at $31.33 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.73 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The Simply Good Foods has a 12-month low of $15.65 and a 12-month high of $35.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.49.

The Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $230.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $230.03 million. The Simply Good Foods had a return on equity of 7.36% and a net margin of 6.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SMPL. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Simply Good Foods by 103.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,392,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $451,336,000 after purchasing an additional 7,311,416 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of The Simply Good Foods during the fourth quarter worth about $32,724,000. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Simply Good Foods by 68.3% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,966,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,665,000 after buying an additional 798,344 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of The Simply Good Foods by 138.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,118,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,073,000 after buying an additional 648,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in The Simply Good Foods in the 4th quarter valued at about $18,165,000. 88.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers primarily nutrition bars, ready-to-drink (RTD) shakes, sweet and salty snacks, protein bars, cookies, pizza, protein chips, recipes, and confectionery products, as well as licensed frozen meals under the Atkins, Atkins Endulge, and Quest brand names.

