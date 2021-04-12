Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI)

Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for Triumph Group in a report issued on Thursday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu now anticipates that the aerospace company will post earnings per share of $0.13 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.14.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The aerospace company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.15. Triumph Group had a negative net margin of 16.83% and a negative return on equity of 6.73%. The business had revenue of $426.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $447.97 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 39.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other analysts have also commented on TGI. Truist raised shares of Triumph Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Triumph Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Bank of America raised shares of Triumph Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Triumph Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $12.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Triumph Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.75.

TGI stock opened at $18.28 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of -2.37 and a beta of 3.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.57. Triumph Group has a one year low of $4.36 and a one year high of $19.39.

In related news, EVP Peter K. A. Wick sold 10,377 shares of Triumph Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.98, for a total value of $155,447.46. 1.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Triumph Group by 111.1% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,233 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Triumph Group by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 117,700 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,478,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Triumph Group by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 6,912 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 2,304 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Triumph Group by 3.5% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 77,572 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 2,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Triumph Group by 68.4% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,206 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 2,928 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.98% of the company’s stock.

About Triumph Group

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aerostructures, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. It operates through in segments, Systems & Support and Aerospace Structures. The company offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, control system valve bodies, landing gear actuation systems, electronic engine controls, landing gear components and assemblies, exhaust nozzles and ducting, main engine gearbox assemblies, geared transmissions and drive train components, main fuel pumps, fuel-metering units, secondary flight control systems, and vibration absorbers.

