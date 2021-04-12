Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give ENI (ETR:ENI) a €13.30 Price Target

ENI (ETR:ENI) has been given a €13.30 ($15.65) price objective by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 30.39% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on ENI. UBS Group set a €12.25 ($14.41) target price on shares of ENI and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €9.50 ($11.18) target price on shares of ENI and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €8.00 ($9.41) target price on shares of ENI and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a €11.00 ($12.94) target price on shares of ENI and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €13.50 ($15.88) price target on shares of ENI and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €10.60 ($12.48).

ETR ENI opened at €10.20 ($12.00) on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.15 billion and a P/E ratio of -4.21. ENI has a 52-week low of €5.73 ($6.74) and a 52-week high of €10.62 ($12.49). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €10.04 and a 200 day moving average price of €8.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.56.

Eni S.p.A. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas and LNG Portfolio; Refining & Marketing and Chemicals; Eni gas e luce, Power & Renewables; and Corporate and Other activities segments.

