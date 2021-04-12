Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU) a €122.00 Price Target

Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU) received a €122.00 ($143.53) price target from equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price indicates a potential downside of 9.94% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on SU. Berenberg Bank set a €127.00 ($149.41) target price on Schneider Electric S.E. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €102.00 ($120.00) target price on Schneider Electric S.E. and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €120.00 ($141.18) target price on Schneider Electric S.E. and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €130.00 ($152.94) target price on Schneider Electric S.E. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €140.00 ($164.71) price objective on Schneider Electric S.E. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €124.67 ($146.67).

EPA:SU opened at €135.46 ($159.36) on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €126.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €119.01. Schneider Electric S.E. has a 1 year low of €64.88 ($76.33) and a 1 year high of €76.34 ($89.81).

Schneider Electric S.E. provides energy and automation digital solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Energy Management and Industrial Automation. It offers busway and cable management products, circuit breakers and switches, contactors and protection relays, electrical protection and control products, fuse and safety switches, motor starters and protection components, power monitoring and control products, power quality and power factor correction products, pushbuttons, switches, pilot lights and joysticks, software products, surge protection and power conditioning products, and switchboards and enclosures.

