Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for FUJIFILM Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:FUJIY)

FUJIFILM Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:FUJIY) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of FUJIFILM in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Nakanomyo now expects that the technology company will post earnings of $0.92 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.80.

FUJIFILM (OTCMKTS:FUJIY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The technology company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.56. FUJIFILM had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 6.60%. The business had revenue of $5.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion.

Separately, Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of FUJIFILM from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 24th.

Shares of FUJIY stock opened at $61.35 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.44. FUJIFILM has a one year low of $42.11 and a one year high of $63.09. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.54, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.19.

FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, sells, and services imaging, healthcare and material, and document solutions worldwide. Its Imaging Solutions segment offers color films, instant cameras, developing and printing systems, color papers, and photo printing services; and TV and cinema lenses, surveillance cameras, industrial lenses for production line inspection, and projectors.

