Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Costco Wholesale in a report released on Thursday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now expects that the retailer will post earnings per share of $2.20 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.15. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $405.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Costco Wholesale’s FY2021 earnings at $10.08 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.66 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.48 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.42 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $11.34 EPS.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $44.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.71 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 24.50% and a net margin of 2.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.10 earnings per share.

Several other analysts have also commented on COST. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $410.00 to $395.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $435.00 to $399.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $430.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Costco Wholesale currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $383.72.

Shares of COST opened at $363.21 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Costco Wholesale has a one year low of $293.84 and a one year high of $393.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $338.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $360.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.73 billion, a PE ratio of 37.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. 67.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,199 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.48, for a total transaction of $439,409.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,366,248. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total transaction of $1,437,490.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,215,748.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,193 shares of company stock valued at $2,129,064. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.64%.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

