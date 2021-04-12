Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL)

Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) – Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Hexcel in a report issued on Thursday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu now expects that the aerospace company will post earnings of $2.35 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.40.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.02. Hexcel had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 7.52%. The firm had revenue of $295.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.47 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 47.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on HXL. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Hexcel from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $34.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Barclays upgraded shares of Hexcel from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $57.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Hexcel from $19.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Hexcel in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.82.

NYSE:HXL opened at $56.73 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $56.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.66. Hexcel has a twelve month low of $24.54 and a twelve month high of $64.84. The company has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 1.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HXL. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Hexcel by 66.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,957 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,519,000 after acquiring an additional 8,734 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in Hexcel by 13.4% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 36,337 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after buying an additional 4,282 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Hexcel by 6.0% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 131,897 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,425,000 after buying an additional 7,458 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Hexcel by 40.4% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 639,450 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $21,454,000 after buying an additional 184,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in Hexcel by 1.0% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 68,518 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,299,000 after buying an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. 95.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Thierry Merlot sold 10,067 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.65, for a total value of $499,826.55. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,267,614.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in automotive, marine, and trains.

