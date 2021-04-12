Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD)

Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) – Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2023 earnings estimates for Vodafone Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Dellis now anticipates that the cell phone carrier will post earnings of $1.45 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.51. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Vodafone Group’s FY2024 earnings at $1.57 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.67 EPS.

Get Vodafone Group alerts:

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank upgraded Vodafone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Vodafone Group in a report on Thursday, March 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Vodafone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

NASDAQ VOD opened at $18.68 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.75. Vodafone Group has a twelve month low of $13.00 and a twelve month high of $19.45. The company has a market capitalization of $50.13 billion, a PE ratio of 30.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its stake in Vodafone Group by 230.1% during the 4th quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 75,542 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 52,658 shares in the last quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC grew its stake in Vodafone Group by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 126,172 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,079,000 after purchasing an additional 7,060 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Vodafone Group by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 6,945 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its stake in Vodafone Group by 36.8% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 75,865 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 20,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC grew its stake in Vodafone Group by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 138,000 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,274,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

About Vodafone Group

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

See Also: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Vodafone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vodafone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.