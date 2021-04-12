Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Delta Air Lines, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:DAL)

Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Delta Air Lines in a report issued on Thursday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu now anticipates that the transportation company will earn $5.00 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $4.95. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on DAL. Cowen boosted their target price on Delta Air Lines from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Delta Air Lines from $55.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Argus upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Delta Air Lines from $35.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.10.

Shares of DAL stock opened at $49.27 on Monday. Delta Air Lines has a 1-year low of $17.51 and a 1-year high of $52.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.88. The company has a market capitalization of $31.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.53 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.09.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 13th. The transportation company reported ($2.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.50) by ($0.03). Delta Air Lines had a negative net margin of 42.88% and a negative return on equity of 39.69%. The business had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.70 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 65.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, President Glen W. Hauenstein sold 60,586 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.46, for a total value of $2,633,067.56. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Luxor Capital Group LP bought a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,773,000. Fagan Associates Inc. bought a new position in Delta Air Lines in the 4th quarter valued at $2,710,000. U S Global Investors Inc. boosted its position in Delta Air Lines by 30.9% in the 4th quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 7,133,481 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $286,837,000 after buying an additional 1,682,597 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Delta Air Lines in the 4th quarter valued at $40,178,000. Finally, Kwmg LLC boosted its position in Delta Air Lines by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 88,188 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,546,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, London-Heathrow, Mexico City, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

