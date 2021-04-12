Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Interactive Brokers Group, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:IBKR)

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a report issued on Friday, April 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Fannon now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.94 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.92. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $89.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Interactive Brokers Group’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.71 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.97 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.75 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.13 EPS.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $599.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $534.50 million. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 2.24%.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Compass Point boosted their price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Interactive Brokers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Interactive Brokers Group from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.71.

NASDAQ IBKR opened at $74.47 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $75.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.11. Interactive Brokers Group has a 12 month low of $36.25 and a 12 month high of $80.57. The company has a market capitalization of $31.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.64 and a beta of 0.84.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.62%.

In other news, insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 33,179 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.93, for a total value of $2,618,818.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 14,400 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.82, for a total transaction of $1,005,408.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 9,294,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $648,956,722.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,189,345 shares of company stock worth $86,882,158. Corporate insiders own 3.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IBKR. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 46.7% during the 1st quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. swisspartners Ltd. acquired a new position in Interactive Brokers Group during the fourth quarter worth $4,102,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 73.7% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group in the fourth quarter valued at $958,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the 4th quarter worth $47,763,000. 16.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an investment holding company, which engages in broker or dealer and proprietary trading businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Brokerage and Corporate. The Electronic Brokerage segment is a direct market access broker, which serve the customers of both traditional brokers and prime brokers.

