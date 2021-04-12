Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Textron Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:TXT)

Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for Textron in a note issued to investors on Thursday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu now forecasts that the aerospace company will post earnings of $0.36 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.45. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Textron’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.04 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on TXT. Robert W. Baird cut Textron from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Barclays upgraded Textron from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Textron from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Textron from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Textron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Textron presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.83.

Shares of TXT opened at $58.38 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Textron has a 1-year low of $21.92 and a 1-year high of $58.75. The stock has a market cap of $13.25 billion, a PE ratio of 49.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $53.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.28.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The aerospace company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.50 billion. Textron had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. Textron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.14%.

In other news, VP Mark S. Bamford sold 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.75, for a total value of $170,775.00. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Korea Investment CORP boosted its holdings in Textron by 197.8% during the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 163,800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $7,916,000 after buying an additional 108,800 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Textron by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,569 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the period. Sky Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Textron in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Textron during the fourth quarter worth $6,065,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in Textron by 1.0% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 31,020 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.57% of the company’s stock.

Textron Company Profile

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and commercial parts, as well as offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services.

