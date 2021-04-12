Jefferies Financial Group Comments on The Charles Schwab Co.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:SCHW)

The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) – Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of The Charles Schwab in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, April 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Fannon now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.81 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.69. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for The Charles Schwab’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.69 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.85 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.82 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.15 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.92 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.63 EPS.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.07 billion. The Charles Schwab had a net margin of 29.80% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 60.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of The Charles Schwab from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of The Charles Schwab from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Bank of America upgraded shares of The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $52.00 to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Wolfe Research upgraded The Charles Schwab from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on The Charles Schwab from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The Charles Schwab currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.03.

Shares of NYSE SCHW opened at $67.57 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The Charles Schwab has a one year low of $31.63 and a one year high of $68.89. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $64.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.02 billion, a PE ratio of 31.28 and a beta of 1.17.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in The Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 87.3% during the 1st quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.47% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 325,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.82, for a total transaction of $18,791,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bernard J. Clark sold 9,883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.81, for a total value of $640,517.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,342,137 shares of company stock valued at $79,336,316. 10.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. The Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 26.47%.

The Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

