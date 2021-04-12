Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Warrior Met Coal, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:HCC)

Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for Warrior Met Coal in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, April 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now expects that the company will earn $0.47 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.57. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Warrior Met Coal’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.74 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.07 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.67 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.46 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.61 EPS.

Get Warrior Met Coal alerts:

HCC has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Warrior Met Coal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. B. Riley raised their target price on Warrior Met Coal from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Warrior Met Coal in a research report on Sunday. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Warrior Met Coal from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.29.

HCC opened at $16.86 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.17. Warrior Met Coal has a fifty-two week low of $9.46 and a fifty-two week high of $25.90. The firm has a market cap of $865.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.57 and a beta of 1.25.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.30). Warrior Met Coal had a return on equity of 1.04% and a net margin of 2.41%. The business had revenue of $212.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.55 million.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HCC. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Warrior Met Coal in the third quarter worth about $54,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Warrior Met Coal by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 10,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Warrior Met Coal in the 3rd quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Warrior Met Coal during the 3rd quarter valued at about $208,000. Institutional investors own 98.18% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. Warrior Met Coal’s payout ratio is currently 3.62%.

About Warrior Met Coal

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports non-thermal metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

Featured Article: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Warrior Met Coal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warrior Met Coal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.