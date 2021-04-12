Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Advantest Co. (OTCMKTS:ATEYY)

Advantest Co. (OTCMKTS:ATEYY) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Advantest in a report released on Wednesday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Nakanomyo now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.16 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.21.
A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on ATEYY. Mizuho lowered Advantest from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Advantest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Advantest from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th.
Advantest Company Profile
Advantest Corporation manufactures and sells semiconductor and component test system products and mechatronics-related products. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor and Component Test System; Mechatronics System; and Services, Support and Others. The Semiconductor and Component Test System segment provides customers with test system products for the semiconductor industry and the electronic parts industry.
Featured Story: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing
Receive News & Ratings for Advantest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advantest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.