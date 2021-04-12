Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of U.S. Bancorp in a note issued to investors on Friday, April 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $0.96 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.98. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock.

USB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Odeon Capital Group raised U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Stephens raised their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $52.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Bank of America downgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Barclays boosted their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.72.

USB opened at $57.29 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.95. The firm has a market cap of $86.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.97, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.09. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $28.36 and a 1 year high of $57.45.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 18.68%. The firm had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.80 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Field & Main Bank purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 92.3% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Diversified LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 71.73% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 38.71%.

U.S. Bancorp declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, December 22nd that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments. The company offers depository services, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and time certificate contracts; lending services, such as traditional credit products; and credit card services, lease financing and import/export trade, asset-backed lending, agricultural finance, and other products.

