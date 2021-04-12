Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB)

F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of F.N.B. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, April 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $0.27 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.25. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for F.N.B.’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.28 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.09 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.12 EPS.

Get F.N.B. alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised F.N.B. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

NYSE:FNB opened at $12.89 on Monday. F.N.B. has a 52 week low of $5.86 and a 52 week high of $13.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.93. The firm has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.88.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The bank reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. F.N.B. had a net margin of 21.08% and a return on equity of 6.83%. The company had revenue of $302.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.34 million.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of F.N.B. during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Vestor Capital LLC bought a new position in F.N.B. during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 62.8% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 6,631 shares of the bank’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,559 shares in the last quarter. Peconic Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of F.N.B. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 58.5% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 12,204 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 4,505 shares in the last quarter. 72.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.68%.

F.N.B. Company Profile

F.N.B. Corporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of financial services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers commercial banking solutions, including corporate and small business banking, investment real estate financing, business credit, capital market, and lease financing services.

Featured Story: What is the NASDAQ?

Receive News & Ratings for F.N.B. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F.N.B. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.