Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND)

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Floor & Decor in a note issued to investors on Friday, April 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Matuszewski now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.56 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.48. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $118.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Floor & Decor’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.46 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.02 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.54 EPS.

FND has been the topic of a number of other reports. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Floor & Decor from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $77.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Floor & Decor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Piper Sandler raised Floor & Decor from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $124.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on Floor & Decor in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $107.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Floor & Decor presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.59.

NYSE:FND opened at $108.69 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $11.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.27, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.90. Floor & Decor has a fifty-two week low of $32.79 and a fifty-two week high of $110.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $96.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.20.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $723.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $694.71 million. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 16.23%.

In other Floor & Decor news, Director George Vincent West sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $10,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas V. Taylor sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.91, for a total transaction of $5,045,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 294,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,741,809.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 256,816 shares of company stock worth $25,404,205 in the last 90 days. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in Floor & Decor in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 45.3% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 5,670.0% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in Floor & Decor in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $83,000. 96.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Floor & Decor

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories. It serves professional installers, commercial businesses, and do it yourself customers.

