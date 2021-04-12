Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Konica Minolta, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KNCAY)

Konica Minolta, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KNCAY) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Konica Minolta in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Nakanomyo now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.92) for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($1.00). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Konica Minolta’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.13) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Konica Minolta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th.

OTCMKTS:KNCAY opened at $10.85 on Monday. Konica Minolta has a one year low of $4.84 and a one year high of $11.50. The stock has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of -11.30 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.83.

Konica Minolta Company Profile

Konica Minolta, Inc engages in office, professional print, healthcare, and industrial businesses in Japan, the United States, European countries, China, other Asian countries, and internationally. The company develops, manufactures, and sells multi-functional peripherals, laser printers, filing devices, software and peripheral devices, digital color printing systems, digital monochrome printing systems, inkjet print heads, inkjet textile printers, and inkjet inks, as well as print and cloud services.

