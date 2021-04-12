Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of First Republic Bank in a report released on Friday, April 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now expects that the bank will earn $1.69 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.68. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for First Republic Bank’s FY2022 earnings at $7.65 EPS.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 13th. The bank reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.08. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 22.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on FRC. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on First Republic Bank from $148.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Maxim Group lifted their price objective on First Republic Bank to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on First Republic Bank from $148.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Barclays boosted their target price on First Republic Bank from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Compass Point reaffirmed a “top pick” rating on shares of First Republic Bank in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.13.

FRC stock opened at $171.80 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $168.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $144.67. First Republic Bank has a 1-year low of $92.13 and a 1-year high of $180.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market cap of $29.58 billion, a PE ratio of 29.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.06.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 28th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 27th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.77%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its stake in First Republic Bank by 82.1% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 173 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Republic Bank in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. CX Institutional boosted its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 95.4% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 211 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Republic Bank in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Republic Bank in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

