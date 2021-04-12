Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) Shares Purchased by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,855,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 199,791 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 1.54% of Jefferies Financial Group worth $94,847,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of JEF. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 1,500.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,240,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162,570 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 99.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 296,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,572,000 after purchasing an additional 147,950 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 5.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the third quarter worth $447,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 1.8% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 399,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,189,000 after purchasing an additional 6,907 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Jefferies Financial Group alerts:

JEF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Jefferies Financial Group from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 8th.

In other news, major shareholder Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $2,500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Stuart Harry Reese sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.20, for a total transaction of $312,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,365,187.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 14.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE JEF opened at $31.21 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.99. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.82 and a 1 year high of $34.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The company has a market capitalization of $7.80 billion, a PE ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.46.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.89. Jefferies Financial Group had a net margin of 13.67% and a return on equity of 8.88%. On average, research analysts expect that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Jefferies Financial Group’s payout ratio is 30.19%.

Jefferies Financial Group Company Profile

Jefferies Financial Group Inc engages in the investment banking and capital markets, asset management, and direct investing businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Investment Banking and Capital Markets, Asset Management, Merchant Banking, and Corporate segments.

Read More: Inverted Yield Curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF).

Receive News & Ratings for Jefferies Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jefferies Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.