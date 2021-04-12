Jefferies Financial Group Research Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for General Dynamics in a report released on Thursday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu now expects that the aerospace company will post earnings per share of $2.24 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.23.

GD has been the topic of a number of other reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Citigroup increased their price objective on General Dynamics from $160.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Friday, April 2nd. Cowen increased their price target on General Dynamics from $183.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on General Dynamics from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $169.06.

GD opened at $183.00 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.89 billion, a PE ratio of 16.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The business’s 50-day moving average is $174.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.83. General Dynamics has a 1 year low of $121.67 and a 1 year high of $186.00.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.54 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $10.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.76 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 23.00%. The company’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.51 earnings per share.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in General Dynamics by 0.9% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 38,130 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,922,000 after buying an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 55,233 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $10,028,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC acquired a new position in General Dynamics in the first quarter valued at approximately $222,000. American National Bank increased its stake in General Dynamics by 18,128.6% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 6,380 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after acquiring an additional 6,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank grew its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 6,870 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares during the period. 84.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This is a positive change from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 39.73%.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

