Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Citizens Financial Group, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:CFG)

Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Citizens Financial Group in a report released on Friday, April 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.06 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.03. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Citizens Financial Group’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.05 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.13 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.40 EPS.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.08. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 5.30%. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Compass Point upgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 12th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Argus lifted their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $34.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, UBS Group cut Citizens Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.17.

Shares of Citizens Financial Group stock opened at $45.37 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.29 billion, a PE ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Citizens Financial Group has a 12 month low of $17.15 and a 12 month high of $47.56. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.17.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Citizens Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Citizens Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Citizens Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 92.77% of the company’s stock.

Citizens Financial Group declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, January 20th that allows the company to buyback $750.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the bank to purchase up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 3rd were given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 2nd. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.63%.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment offers traditional banking products and services, including checking and savings accounts, home and education loans, credit cards, business loans, mortgage and home equity lending, and unsecured product finance and personal loans, as well as wealth management and investment services to retail customers and small businesses.

