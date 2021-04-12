Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Cronos Group Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:CRON)

Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Cronos Group in a report released on Thursday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst O. Bennett anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Cronos Group’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.06) EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.05) EPS.

Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $17.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.35 million. Cronos Group had a net margin of 266.31% and a negative return on equity of 1.61%. Cronos Group’s quarterly revenue was up 133.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.17) EPS.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on CRON. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cronos Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. CIBC lowered shares of Cronos Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $12.50 in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Cronos Group in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Raymond James set a $11.00 price target on Cronos Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Cronos Group from $6.50 to $7.50 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.69.

Shares of NASDAQ CRON opened at $8.88 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.09 and a 200-day moving average of $8.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.00 and a beta of 2.07. Cronos Group has a 12 month low of $4.62 and a 12 month high of $15.83.

In other Cronos Group news, Chairman Michael Ryan Gorenstein sold 604,411 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.35, for a total transaction of $6,255,653.85. Also, Director Jason Marc Adler sold 714,759 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.07, for a total transaction of $7,197,623.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,165,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,222,275.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,300,995 shares of company stock valued at $23,851,386. 7.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cronos Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $459,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Cronos Group by 23.8% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 68,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 13,239 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Cronos Group by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 551,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,762,000 after purchasing an additional 3,697 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in Cronos Group in the 3rd quarter worth $250,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cronos Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $325,000. Institutional investors own 11.75% of the company’s stock.

About Cronos Group

Cronos Group Inc operates as a cannabinoid company. It manufactures, markets, and distributes hemp-derived supplements and cosmetic products through e-commerce, retail, and hospitality partner channels under the Lord Jones and Happy Dance brands in the United States. The company is also involved in the cultivation, manufacture, and marketing of cannabis and cannabis-derived products for the medical and adult-use markets.

