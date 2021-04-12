Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Hancock Whitney Co.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:HWC)

Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) – Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Hancock Whitney in a research note issued to investors on Friday, April 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.93 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.92. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Hancock Whitney’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.94 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.75 EPS.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $320.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $319.07 million. Hancock Whitney had a negative return on equity of 1.58% and a negative net margin of 4.01%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on HWC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hancock Whitney from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Raymond James raised shares of Hancock Whitney from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Hancock Whitney from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

HWC opened at $42.14 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.35, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Hancock Whitney has a 12-month low of $14.88 and a 12-month high of $47.37. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.11.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Comerica Bank grew its position in Hancock Whitney by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 129,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,959,000 after purchasing an additional 19,162 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,493,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,796,000 after buying an additional 80,641 shares during the period. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hancock Whitney during the first quarter valued at $204,000. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 233,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,956,000 after acquiring an additional 25,119 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Hancock Whitney by 57.7% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 25,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $881,000 after acquiring an additional 9,481 shares during the last quarter. 73.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Hancock Whitney news, insider Joseph S. Exnicios sold 4,821 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.37, for a total value of $170,518.77. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,470 shares in the company, valued at $688,653.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Cecil W. Knight, Jr. sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.88, for a total value of $94,024.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,125,344.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.93%.

Hancock Whitney Company Profile

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, and time deposit accounts.

