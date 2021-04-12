Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Rio Tinto Group’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:RIO)

Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2021 EPS estimates for Rio Tinto Group in a research note issued on Friday, April 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now forecasts that the mining company will earn $13.44 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $13.21. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Rio Tinto Group’s FY2022 earnings at $10.02 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $8.52 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $8.67 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $8.20 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. DZ Bank raised Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Friday, March 5th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Rio Tinto Group in a report on Monday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Thursday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.00.

Shares of RIO stock opened at $79.40 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Rio Tinto Group has a fifty-two week low of $44.11 and a fifty-two week high of $92.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $82.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.27. The firm has a market cap of $99.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 0.67.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a yield of 4.4%. Rio Tinto Group’s payout ratio is 97.63%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 102,034 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $7,675,000 after purchasing an additional 8,244 shares during the period. Hudson Value Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,124,000. LexAurum Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 41.0% in the 4th quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 10,331 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $777,000 after acquiring an additional 3,002 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,105,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,135,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.53% of the company’s stock.

About Rio Tinto Group

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminum smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite, rutile, and zircon mining, as well as provision of gypsum.

