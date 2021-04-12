Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on WD-40’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:WDFC)

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) – Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for WD-40 in a report released on Friday, April 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Rizzo now anticipates that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings per share of $1.08 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.19. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for WD-40’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.20 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $7.45 EPS.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.08). WD-40 had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 33.97%. The business had revenue of $111.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

WDFC has been the subject of a number of other reports. DA Davidson lowered their target price on WD-40 from $353.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered WD-40 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ:WDFC opened at $280.07 on Monday. WD-40 has a twelve month low of $151.16 and a twelve month high of $333.42. The firm has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of 63.65 and a beta of -0.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.81. The business has a fifty day moving average of $307.80 and a 200-day moving average of $270.11.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in WD-40 by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,072,783 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $550,696,000 after buying an additional 58,133 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in WD-40 during the fourth quarter worth about $41,533,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in WD-40 by 33.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 93,399 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $17,681,000 after buying an additional 23,439 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in WD-40 by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 85,721 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $22,775,000 after buying an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in WD-40 by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 52,093 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $13,840,000 after buying an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director William B. Noble sold 583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.46, for a total value of $178,083.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 16th will be issued a $0.72 dividend. This is a boost from WD-40’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. WD-40’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.91%.

About WD-40

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers multi-purpose maintenance products, including aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name for various consumer uses and industrial applications; and specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand, as well as various products under the WD-40 Bike brand name.

