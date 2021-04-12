Jeffrey York Sells 830,000 Shares of Stria Lithium Inc. (CVE:SRA) Stock

Stria Lithium Inc. (CVE:SRA) Director Jeffrey York sold 830,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.06, for a total value of C$45,650.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,141,451 shares in the company, valued at C$667,779.81.

Shares of CVE:SRA remained flat at $C$0.05 during trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 254,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 879,917. Stria Lithium Inc. has a 52-week low of C$0.03 and a 52-week high of C$0.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.38. The stock has a market cap of C$3.62 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.02.

About Stria Lithium

Stria Lithium Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in North America. It primarily explores for lithium deposits. The company owns a 100% interest in the Pontax-Lithium property that comprises 68 contiguous map-designated mining claims covering an area of 3,613 hectares located in the west-central James Bay Territory in Northern Quebec.

