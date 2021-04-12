Jennifer C. Haas Sells 9,909 Shares of Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Stock

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) major shareholder Jennifer C. Haas sold 9,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.25, for a total transaction of $260,111.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,806 shares in the company, valued at $178,657.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Levi Strauss & Co. stock traded up $0.80 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $26.47. 2,669,885 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,554,096. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 12 month low of $11.13 and a 12 month high of $27.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -109.45, a PEG ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.05.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 7th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Levi Strauss & Co. had a negative net margin of 1.90% and a positive return on equity of 7.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This is an increase from Levi Strauss & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Levi Strauss & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.49%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LEVI. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $14,917,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Levi Strauss & Co. by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,238,074 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $16,591,000 after purchasing an additional 265,062 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Levi Strauss & Co. in the 3rd quarter valued at $139,000. State Street Corp grew its position in Levi Strauss & Co. by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 165,476 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $2,217,000 after purchasing an additional 2,174 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Levi Strauss & Co. by 136.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 91,823 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 53,023 shares during the period. 12.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $26.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $26.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 30th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.73.

Levi Strauss & Co. Company Profile

Levi Strauss & Co operates as an apparel company. It designs, markets, and sells jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company sells its products under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands; and also licenses its Levi's and Dockers trademarks for various product categories, including footwear, belts, wallets and bags, outerwear, sweaters, dress shirts, kids wear, sleepwear, and hosiery.

