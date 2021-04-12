Jeppson Wealth Management LLC Has $13.79 Million Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Jeppson Wealth Management LLC cut its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 103,886 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,209 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for about 9.2% of Jeppson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $13,785,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in Apple by 304.8% in the third quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 12,681 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after purchasing an additional 9,548 shares during the last quarter. MRJ Capital Inc. raised its position in Apple by 270.3% in the third quarter. MRJ Capital Inc. now owns 81,262 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $9,410,000 after purchasing an additional 59,318 shares during the last quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC raised its position in Apple by 473.9% in the third quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC now owns 77,170 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $8,937,000 after purchasing an additional 63,724 shares during the last quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA raised its position in Apple by 284.1% in the third quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA now owns 450,920 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $52,221,000 after purchasing an additional 333,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank raised its position in Apple by 266.5% in the third quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank now owns 231,288 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $26,864,000 after purchasing an additional 168,177 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 133,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total value of $16,832,436.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AAPL stock opened at $132.99 on Monday. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.36 and a twelve month high of $145.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $123.08 and its 200-day moving average is $123.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.23 trillion, a PE ratio of 40.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.27. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The company had revenue of $111.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th were issued a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

Several research firms have commented on AAPL. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on Apple from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. UBS Group set a $142.00 price target on Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $150.00 price target on Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Barclays reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $136.00 price target (up previously from $116.00) on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on Apple from $144.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $136.95.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

