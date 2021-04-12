Jetcoin (JET) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $1.07 Million

Jetcoin (CURRENCY:JET) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 12th. During the last seven days, Jetcoin has traded 4% higher against the dollar. Jetcoin has a market capitalization of $384,732.44 and $1.07 million worth of Jetcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Jetcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0394 or 0.00000065 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.03 or 0.00054688 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.06 or 0.00019969 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $409.69 or 0.00678342 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001657 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.45 or 0.00088496 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.78 or 0.00036070 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.54 or 0.00042286 BTC.

Jetcoin is a coin. It was first traded on September 12th, 2017. Jetcoin’s total supply is 80,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,768,025 coins. The official website for Jetcoin is jetcoin.io . Jetcoin’s official Twitter account is @jetcoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Jetcoin is /r/Jetcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Jetcoin is an ERC20 token. Its main focus is the world of sports and entertainment. “

