JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $73.67.

FROG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of JFrog from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of JFrog from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of JFrog from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of JFrog from $76.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th.

In other news, Director Yossi Sela sold 316,683 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.37, for a total transaction of $21,018,250.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Israel V. Limited Partne Gemini sold 76,683 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.20, for a total transaction of $5,229,780.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 633,366 shares of company stock worth $42,043,581.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FROG. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in JFrog by 721.8% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,641,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,989,000 after buying an additional 2,320,401 shares in the last quarter. Ashe Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in JFrog by 3,286.2% in the 4th quarter. Ashe Capital Management LP now owns 2,032,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,720,000 after acquiring an additional 1,972,755 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in JFrog by 137.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 980,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,599,000 after acquiring an additional 567,595 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in JFrog by 131.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 557,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,023,000 after acquiring an additional 317,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optimus Prime Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in JFrog in the 4th quarter valued at about $15,556,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.89% of the company’s stock.

FROG stock opened at $49.43 on Monday. JFrog has a one year low of $41.89 and a one year high of $95.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.50 and a 200-day moving average of $61.65.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $42.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.48 million. As a group, research analysts expect that JFrog will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

About JFrog

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform to achieve continuous software release management platform enabling organizations to deliver software updates across any system in the United States. Its platform acts as a bridge between software development and deployment, which enables organizations to build and release software faster and securely.

