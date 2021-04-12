Jiangsu Expressway (OTCMKTS:JEXYY) Sets New 12-Month High at $25.05

Shares of Jiangsu Expressway Company Limited (OTCMKTS:JEXYY) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $25.05 and last traded at $25.05, with a volume of 367 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.45.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.37. The stock has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a PE ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 0.43.

About Jiangsu Expressway (OTCMKTS:JEXYY)

Jiangsu Expressway Company Limited invests in, constructs, operates, and manages toll roads and bridges in the People's Republic of China. The company operates the Jiangsu section of Shanghai-Nanjing Expressway, Ningchang Expressway, Zhenli Expressway, Guangjing Expressway, Xicheng Expressway, Xiyi Expressway, Zhendan Expressway, Jiangyin Bridge, Sujiahang Expressway, and other toll roads in Jiangsu Province, the People's Republic of China.

