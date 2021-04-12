JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) Lowered to Neutral at Roth Capital

JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) was downgraded by stock analysts at Roth Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $38.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock. Roth Capital’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 1.96% from the company’s current price.

JKS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded JinkoSolar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on JinkoSolar from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. JinkoSolar has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.33.

JKS stock opened at $37.27 on Monday. JinkoSolar has a fifty-two week low of $13.67 and a fifty-two week high of $90.20. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $46.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.40 and a beta of 1.09.

JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.25). JinkoSolar had a return on equity of 7.53% and a net margin of 2.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that JinkoSolar will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JKS. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of JinkoSolar by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 27,780 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 1,018 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in JinkoSolar during the 3rd quarter valued at $310,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in JinkoSolar during the 3rd quarter valued at $859,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in JinkoSolar during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,972,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in JinkoSolar during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,478,000. Institutional investors own 57.91% of the company’s stock.

About JinkoSolar

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, production, and marketing of photovoltaic products. The company offers solar modules, silicon wafers, solar cells, recovered silicon materials, and silicon ingots. It also provides solar system integration services; and develops commercial solar power projects.

